Barrie woman reported missing after leaving friend's home 12 days ago

Police in Barrie hope the public can help locate a missing woman last seen leaving a friend's home earlier this month.

Police say 26-year-old Autumn hasn't been seen or heard from since she left a house in the Burton Avenue and Robinson Street area on June 9.

A family member reported her missing the following Monday afternoon.

Police say she was wearing a black hoodie, shorts, slip-on Puma sandals and carried a black/tan purse.

Anyone with information on Autumn's whereabouts is urged to call 911.