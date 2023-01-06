Barrie woman remains in custody 5 weeks after pedestrian collision near Sadlon Arena

A Barrie woman arrested after three pedestrians were struck and seriously injured near the Sadlon Arena remains behind bars five weeks after the collision.

Cassie Korzenko has been in custody at the Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene since the Bayview Drive crash on Dec. 1, charged with three counts of impaired operation causing bodily harm.

The pedestrians, including two men with intellectual disabilities and ties to Barrie's Special Olympics community and their support worker, Melanie Smith, were hit crossing an intersection on their way to a Barrie Colts' game.

The three were airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre to be treated for their injuries.

The victims are connected with Empower Simcoe, which confirmed to CTV News earlier this week that Smith is now recovering at home, and the conditions of the two men "are improving."

"Jeff Janes is currently at RVH, as is the second individual supported by Empower Simcoe, whose identity is not being disclosed," noted Jamie Hall, marketing and communications manager at Empower Simcoe.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Korzenko made a brief virtual court appearance hoping to be transferred from the jail to a bail bed with the Salvation Army. She is currently waitlisted.

Korzenko has another appearance scheduled for Tuesday morning.