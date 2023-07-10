Barrie woman not seen since June 23 is no longer considered missing: police
Police confirmed a Barrie woman is no longer missing one day after they appealed for the public's help to locate her.
According to police, the 59-year-old woman hadn't been seen since June 23 and was reported missing on July 5.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Police said her disappearance wasn't considered nefarious in any way but said her family was concerned for her well-being since the situation was out of character, which is why they put out the appeal.
On Tuesday morning, police thanked "everyone who assisted in confirming her whereabouts."
They did not offer any further information.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's far north under heat warnings amid 'alarming' rise in record-breaking temperatures
Extreme heat is impacting communities in northern Canada as records are being smashed daily.
Peter Nygard charged by Winnipeg police for alleged sexual assault in the '90s
Former Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard is facing another set of charges stemming from an alleged incident in the early 1990s.
WATCH | Economist: Rate hike is coming and the goal 'is to hurt people'
The Bank of Canada is widely expected to raise interest rates again this week and this economist warns that it's the 'new orthodoxy' as central bankers try to stamp out inflation.
Birth of the modern: Canadian site nominated as 'Golden Spike' to mark Anthropocene
A team of geologists has concluded, after a studying sites around the globe, that a tiny, deep lake in southern Ontario should mark the birth of the modern world.
Get another COVID-19 booster in the fall, Canada's immunization panel recommends
Canadians should get another COVID-19 vaccine booster in the fall if it's been at least six months since their last dose or COVID-19 infection, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) said on Tuesday.
Poor air quality caused by wildfire smoke could be fuelling more conjunctivitis, eye irritation
If you’ve been feeling a burning in your eyes after spending time outside sometime in the last few months, it might be more common than you think — according to some experts, the poor air quality caused by raging wildfires across Canada is affecting more than just our lungs.
City of Winnipeg files for injunction to have Brady Landfill blockade removed
The City of Winnipeg has officially filed for a court injunction to remove a blockade on the main road leading to the Brady Landfill.
NATO leaders agree to spend at least two per cent of their countries' GDP on defence
The leaders of NATO member countries have pledged to boost spending on national defence, even though Canada and other countries have for years failed to meet the alliance's previous target.
More evacuation orders and alerts as number of wildfires in B.C. keeps climbing
Evacuation orders and alerts have expanded near several wildfires in British Columbia as communities try to keep residents safe and the BC Wildfire Service battles an increasing number of fires.
Atlantic
-
Woman fatally stabbed in Moncton; three people in custody: RCMP
RCMP's Major Crime Unit is investigating the homicide of a woman early Tuesday morning in Moncton, N.B.
-
N.S. nurse tells police review board that officer seemed to blame alleged rape victim
A nurse who examined a Nova Scotia woman to collect evidence of rape is testifying at a hearing into alleged police mishandling of the case.
-
Nova Scotia government says judge dismissed from inquiry had rejected offer for help
The Nova Scotia government says a judge dismissed from leading a high-profile inquiry had rejected an offer for help, even though he had asked for four extensions to allow him to complete his final report.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police raid Montreal magic mushroom dispensary on day of opening, arrest 3 people
Hours after their grand opening Tuesday, Montreal police say they have made three arrests at an illegal magic mushroom dispensary.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Laurentian Bank announces it is putting itself up for sale
Laurentian Bank is putting itself up for sale. It is launching a strategic review process that could lead to the sale of the regional bank.
-
Montreal police arrest man accused of mischief on Muslim community centre, several businesses
Montreal police say a 42-year-old man is facing multiple charges after a series of mischief incidents targeting several businesses in the Saint-Michel neighbourhood, as well as the Muslim Community Centre of Montreal.
Ottawa
-
Health unit recommends Casselman, Ont. parents not use tap water for infant formula
The Eastern Ontario Health Unit is recommending parents of infants under four months in Casselman, Ont. not use the municipal drinking water to mix baby formula.
-
OPP warn of recent biker gang violence after events in Cornwall, Brockville, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say officers in its biker enforcement unit are aiding two investigations into motorcycle gang violence in eastern Ontario.
-
Ottawa police issue warrant for 16-year-old in connection with April shooting in Greenboro
Ottawa police is looking for a 16-year-old suspect in connection with a shooting in the Greenboro area in April that injured a 16-year-old girl.
Toronto
-
Toronto landlord alleges tenants rented unit on Airbnb at least 30 times without her knowledge in $1.6M lawsuit
A Toronto woman has launched a lawsuit seeking more than a million dollars from Airbnb, the City of Toronto, and two tenants after the condo she owns was allegedly rented out on the short-term rental platform dozens of times without her knowledge.
-
'A joy to be around': 6-year-old girl fatally struck by SUV in Toronto identified by loved ones
Six-year-old Charlotte Drozd was a joyful child with an affinity for puzzles and art, according to her loved ones.
-
'I'll get you through this': Air Canada flight attendant comforts passenger having panic attack
An Air Canada flight attendant is being praised for spending hours comforting a passenger who was having a panic attack on a flight to Europe.
Kitchener
-
Turtle tunnels working to save wildlife in Waterloo region
Two tunnels installed in Waterloo region to help wildlife cross the street safely appear to be working.
-
Waterloo region under severe thunderstorm warning
Environment Canada says wind gusts of up to 90 km/h, toonie-size hail and heavy rain are possible in Waterloo region this afternoon.
-
Cambridge legions look at ways to address homelessness among veterans
Canadian Armed Forces veterans are faced with some of life's greatest challenges while fighting for their country but for many, their biggest battles come when they return home.
London
-
London, Ont. police seize drugs, cash, and a weapon
Two London, Ont. men are facing charges after a drug investigation in the city’s north end.
-
Teen arrested with replica handgun in north London
Around 8 p.m. on July 7, people in the area of Hyde Park Road and Fanshawe Park Road complained of seeing somebody pointing what appeared to be a handgun at another person in a parking lot.
-
Sexual assault, robbery suspect arrested: London police
A suspect wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in east London, Ont. earlier this month has been located and arrested by police.
Northern Ontario
-
Northeastern Ont. communities lift fire bans
The fire bans put in place because of the devastating forest fire season in Ontario are starting to be lifted.
-
Sudbury hearing examines mental health of man guilty of fatal arson
After hearing heart-breaking statements Monday from the families of victims, court in Sudbury on Tuesday listened to details about the mental health of one of the men responsible for a fatal fire in 2021.
-
More than $104K stolen from Sudbury business, bookkeeper charged
An investigation that began in early June has ended with fraud charges for a 41-year-old bookkeeper in Sudbury.
Windsor
-
Leamington man faces multiple weapons charges after Lakeshore incident
OPP say a Leamington man has been charged with multiple weapons offences after an incident in Lakeshore.
-
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Chatham-Kent
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Chatham-Kent region late Tuesday afternoon, while Windsor-Essex is under a severe thunderstorm watch.
-
Fatal crash closes Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent
OPP say a 41-year-old Leamington resident has died after a crash between a vehicle and a transport truck on Highway 401.
Calgary
-
'Guns and gangs': Alberta First Nation gets federal cash for gang suppression
A southern Alberta First Nation is to receive funding to help deal with a sharp increase in crime and develop anti-gang programming.
-
Alberta calls on federal government to help Indigenous communities with opioid crisis
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the federal government is failing when it comes to some of the big issues in its jurisdiction, particularly Indigenous health care.
-
Critics say Alberta environment minister's mandate letter lacks specifics on climate
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's direction to her new environment minister lacks specifics on climate change and does more to protect industry interests than ecosystems, critics say.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. town's mayor resigns amid ethics investigation
The mayor of Nipawin has resigned amid an ethics investigation.
-
Saskatoon man voided life insurance because he died of cocaine overdose, court says
A judge has ruled a Saskatoon man voided the life insurance on his mortgage after dying from a cocaine overdose.
-
Sask. man recounts battle for control after carjacker forced his way into vehicle
A Warman, Sask. man says he's still "shaken up" after fighting off a carjacker last week.
Edmonton
-
Pride mural in Edson vandalized 2 days after it went up: police
A Pride mural recently painted by a gay-straight alliance west of Edmonton was vandalized within days, Mounties say.
-
Feds to help cover budget overrun on rail crossing overpass in south Edmonton
Ottawa has committed to helping cover the inflated cost of the train overpass at 50 Street and 82 Avenue in southeast Edmonton.
-
Woman, man who put anti-LGBTQ2S+ materials in St. Albert playgrounds identified: RCMP
St. Albert RCMP say they have identified the man and woman who left anti-LGBTQ2S+ materials in two playgrounds during Pride month.
Vancouver
-
Surrey mayor says final decision on policing in the city could come by the end of next week
Surrey city staff have released their first public report on progress made in meeting binding conditions from the province to keep the RCMP.
-
Corporate ethics czar launches forced-labour probes into Nike, Dynasty Gold in China
Ottawa's corporate-ethics watchdog has announced investigations into a gold-mining corporation and the Canadian branch of Nike for possible forced labour by China's Uyghur minority in their supply chains.
-
Russell Peters, Kevin Hart to headline Stanley Park comedy festival
Russell Peters and Kevin Hart have been announced as the headliners for an outdoor stand-up comedy festival coming to Vancouver's Stanley Park In September.