Barrie woman not seen since June 23 is no longer considered missing: police

Police confirmed a Barrie woman is no longer missing one day after they appealed for the public's help to locate her.

According to police, the 59-year-old woman hadn't been seen since June 23 and was reported missing on July 5.

Police said her disappearance wasn't considered nefarious in any way but said her family was concerned for her well-being since the situation was out of character, which is why they put out the appeal.

On Tuesday morning, police thanked "everyone who assisted in confirming her whereabouts."

They did not offer any further information.