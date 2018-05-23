

CTV Barrie





Provincial police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Tuesday evening in Springwater.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash that happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunnidale Road west of County Road 53.

According to Huronia West OPP, an eastbound vehicle entered the westbound lane and collided with two other vehicles.

Police say the lone occupant of the eastbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Katherine Daniel, 59, of Barrie.

The investigation is ongoing.