Barrie woman killed in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in New Brunswick

A Barrie woman has died following a single-vehicle crash in New Brunswick on Sunday.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) report officers and firefighters responded to a collision shortly before noon on the Trans-Canada Highway in Salisbury.

The RCMP says the 70-year-old woman died of her injuries in the hospital.

Two other women, ages 61 and 24, were also in the vehicle and taken to the hospital with what the RCMP believes are non-life-threatening injuries.

The relationship between all three women wasn't provided.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the exact cause of the Barrie woman's death.