A Barrie woman has died, following a weekend crash in Kawartha Lakes.

Emergency crews rushed to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 35, south of Cameron on Sunday, at around 3:30 p.m.

A SUV with five people inside collided with a cube truck. A passenger in the SUV, a 71-year-old Barrie woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A five-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries. Several other people were also injured.

The investigation is ongoing.