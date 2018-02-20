Featured
Barrie woman dies after crash in Kawartha Lakes
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, February 20, 2018 5:07PM EST
A Barrie woman has died, following a weekend crash in Kawartha Lakes.
Emergency crews rushed to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 35, south of Cameron on Sunday, at around 3:30 p.m.
A SUV with five people inside collided with a cube truck. A passenger in the SUV, a 71-year-old Barrie woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A five-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries. Several other people were also injured.
The investigation is ongoing.