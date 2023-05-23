Barrie woman charged with impaired driving after parking in wrong driveway

A woman who pulled into the wrong driveway in South Simcoe won't be getting behind the wheel for three months after being charged with impaired driving over the weekend.

South Simcoe police say they received a call from a concerned resident about an unknown vehicle parked in his driveway early Saturday morning.

Police say the driver couldn't explain to officers why she was at the complainant's home and was placed under arrest after they determined she was intoxicated.

The 39-year-old Barrie woman was taken to the police station and charged.

As a result, her vehicle was towed to the impound yard for seven days, and her licence was suspended for 90 days.