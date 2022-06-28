Barrie woman charged with damaging police cruiser during arrest
Police charged a Barrie woman accused of being an "unruly camper" at a campground in Northern Bruce Peninsula.
Provincial police say officers placed the woman under arrest, and while driving her back to the Wiarton OPP station, "the individual caused damage to a police cruiser."
The 21-year-old faces a charge of mischief - damaging or destroying property.
She was released from custody with a court date scheduled in Owen Sound at a later date.
