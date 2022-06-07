Barrie woman charged in connection with dog and vehicle theft

A Barrie woman faces several charges after police say a dog and vehicle were stolen over the weekend.

The incident happened in the Hurst Drive and Golden Meadow Road area on Saturday afternoon.

Police say the vehicle's owner, a 91-year-old man, was outside of his car when someone jumped in and drove off with the dog inside.

A few hours later, OPP officers responded to a single-vehicle collision involving a hydro pole at Line 7 in Oro-Medonte, where police say the vehicle was flipped onto its roof, and the driver ran into the bush to avoid them.

Officers, including the K9 unit, found the driver "hiding in the attic of a residence a short distance away."

Police say they continued to search for the stolen dog and located it in a nearby vehicle "where it was placed by the individual."

A 43-year-old Barrie woman is charged with eight offences, including theft over $5,000, dangerous operation, and failing to stop after an accident, among others.

She was released on an undertaking with a court date scheduled for next month in Orillia.

The uninjured dog was returned to its owner.