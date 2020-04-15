BARRIE -- A 45-year-old Barrie woman has been charged for hosting a birthday party at her home.

Barrie police say the woman invited guests to the party on Saturday.

She was fined $750 under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

The province has banned gatherings of more than five people to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The city of Barrie launched an enforcement call line for the public to report anyone not following the emergency order.

Complaints can be issued by calling 705-739-4241 or by email.