Barrie woman charged for hosting birthday party
Published Wednesday, April 15, 2020 2:29PM EDT
BARRIE -- A 45-year-old Barrie woman has been charged for hosting a birthday party at her home.
Barrie police say the woman invited guests to the party on Saturday.
She was fined $750 under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.
The province has banned gatherings of more than five people to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
The city of Barrie launched an enforcement call line for the public to report anyone not following the emergency order.
Complaints can be issued by calling 705-739-4241 or by email.