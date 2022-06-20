Barrie woman bequeaths estate to the dogs

A Barrie woman donated her estate to save future golden retrievers and their families the agony of a cancer diagnosis.

Former Eastview Second School phys-ed teacher Marilyn Ann Pocock died last year with her golden retriever, Splash, by her side.

Pocock bred and showed golden retrievers and won several championships at dog shows.

Now, her love of goldens and concerns for future dogs' welfare will carry on.

Pocock donated her estate to the University of Guelph, Ontario Veterinary College (OVC) Pet Trust, and Smiling Blue Skies Cancer Fund.

The Fund for Innovative Research has raised nearly $2 million on behalf of the pets.

Pocock's contribution from her estate will be just over $744,000 and will help to continue that research.

Golden retrievers, known for their good looks and gentle personalities, have a 60 per cent chance of getting cancer.