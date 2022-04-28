Barrie woman attacked in front yard by random man in daylight assault: police
Police say they arrested a man accused of assaulting a woman in Barrie's north end early Tuesday afternoon.
According to Barrie police, officers received a report about the assault having happened around 1 p.m. in the area of Livingstone Street East and St. Vincent Street.
Police say they quickly found and arrested the suspect.
The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.
Police did not provide details of the attack.
A woman posted to a Facebook group, claiming the victim was assaulted while doing yard work in front of her home.
The post says the man ran up to the victim and "punched her in the face until she fell to the ground," adding he "kicked her repeatedly."
The details in the post are unconfirmed by the police.
Officers charged a 27-year-old Barrie man with assault causing bodily harm.
They confirmed the victim and suspect did not know each other.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Significant milestone': Canada's blood ban will soon be eradicated
A policy change years in the making, on Thursday Health Canada approved Canadian Blood Services' submission to eliminate the three-month donor deferral period for gay and bisexual men as well as some other folks in the LGBTQ2S+ community.
Sunwing party flight passengers fined total of $59K: Transport Canada
After a nearly four-month investigation, heavy fines are being slapped on some of the infamous Sunwing 'party flight' passengers in late December, including for not being vaccinated. Transport Canada announced Thursday that out of 154 passengers on the Montreal to Cancun flight, 37 are facing a total of $59,000 in fines.
Mounting evidence Canada trained Ukrainian extremists, gov't needs to be held to account: experts
Continued evidence that the Canadian Armed Forces have trained extremists in Ukrainian military should raise tough questions for government, experts say.
'More questions than answers': COVID vaccines for kids under 5 still not authorized in Canada
There are no vaccines currently approved for use in children under the age of five in Canada. While this may leave some parents concerned about their child's exposure to COVID-19, experts insist there's no reason to rush the process.
Moderna prepares to seek Health Canada COVID-19 vaccine approval for kids under 6
Moderna says it's working on a submission to Health Canada for the approval a COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of six.
Will Ottawa police be prepared for the 'Rolling Thunder' convoy? Experts weigh in
As the 'Rolling Thunder' convoy heads to the nation's capital this weekend, all eyes are on the Ottawa Police Service as it works to avoid a repeat of the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation that paralyzed downtown streets for weeks earlier this year.
Ottawa police outline exact route for 'Rolling Thunder' biker ride
Ottawa’s interim police chief has shared the full route for the ‘Rolling Thunder’ motorcycle ride on Saturday, one of a series of demonstrations expected in the capital this weekend.
Is the Canadian economy headed for a recession?
As inflation driven by the pandemic and Russia's war on Ukraine continue to impact the economy in Canada and around the world, there are serious concerns that a recession could be on the horizon.
East Ukraine under heavy fire in advance of Russian holiday
Moscow's offensive in eastern Ukraine gathered momentum as several areas came under heavy shelling Thursday, amid suspicions Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to score a major battlefield success in time for Victory Day, one of Russia's proudest holidays, on May 9.
Atlantic
-
Antigonish man, 22, dies after being struck by police vehicle on N.S. highway: RCMP
A man has died after being struck by a police vehicle in Addington Forks, N.S., says RCMP.
-
Halifax police trying to identify persons of interest in Treyvhon Bradshaw murder
Halifax Regional Police have released images of two people they say are persons of interest in the March murder of 25-year-old Treyvhon Alrick Bradshaw.
-
'It's just not enough': Relatives of N.S. family killed in crash angered by sentence handed to drunk driver
A 43-year-old Quebec man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison in connection with a collision that killed a family of four from Nova Scotia.
Montreal
-
Sunwing party flight passengers fined total of $59K: Transport Canada
After a nearly four-month investigation, heavy fines are being slapped on some of the infamous Sunwing 'party flight' passengers in late December, including for not being vaccinated. Transport Canada announced Thursday that out of 154 passengers on the Montreal to Cancun flight, 37 are facing a total of $59,000 in fines.
-
Eastbound A-132 closed in Longueuil after multi-vehicle collision
At least one person is in hospital after a collision involving several vehicles on the A-132 in Longueuil.
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations drop by 46, deaths rise by 23
After what appears to be a blip earlier this week when COVID-19 hospitalizations rose, Quebec's numbers dropped again Thursday, with the province reporting 46 fewer people in hospital overall.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police outline exact route for 'Rolling Thunder' biker ride
Ottawa’s interim police chief has shared the full route for the ‘Rolling Thunder’ motorcycle ride on Saturday, one of a series of demonstrations expected in the capital this weekend.
-
Here's what you need to know about the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' biker demonstration
Here's a look at what you need to know about the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' event this weekend in Ottawa.
-
Doug Ford to cut income taxes for Ontarians earning less than $50,000 a year, sources say
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will promise to cut income taxes for Ontarians earning less than $50,000 a year in his 2022 budget on Thursday, sources tell CP24.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford to cut income taxes for Ontarians earning less than $50,000 a year, sources say
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will promise to cut income taxes for Ontarians earning less than $50,000 a year in his 2022 budget on Thursday, sources tell CP24.
-
Toronto mass vaccine clinic to close today after more than a year of operations
Toronto’s first and biggest mass vaccination clinic will close at the end of the day, after being in operation for more than a year.
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | Car stolen from an Ontario street tracked to Nigeria
CTV News was able to find a vehicle stolen from an Ontario street more than six months earlier. It was sitting in a parking lot in a suburb of Lagos, Nigeria.
Kitchener
-
Police searching for four males after stolen vehicle crash in Kitchener
Regional police are looking for four males in connection to a crash in Kitchener that involved a stolen vehicle Wednesday night.
-
Garbage bag bi-weekly limit being brought down to three in Waterloo Region
Waterloo Region households will soon only be allowed to put three bags of garbage on the curb every other week.
-
Regional council approves 24/7 washroom access at downtown Kitchener encampment
Councillors have approved a recommendation from staff to provide 24/7 washroom access to people living at the encampment at the corner of Victoria Street and Weber Street.
London
-
Two days, two separate gun-violence incidents in downtown London, Ont.
For the second time in 48 hours, London police were called to the downtown core for a weapons investigation.
-
Exclusive
Exclusive | Ukrainian mother and child flee to London, Ont. as husband fights on
They fled war-torn Ukraine just days ago, but a mother and her young daughter have arrived in London, Ont.
-
2 new COVID-related deaths in Middlesex-London
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting two new death related to COVID-19 and 89 additional lab-confirmed cases.
Northern Ontario
-
Former Sudbury MP Paul Lefebvre to run for mayor
Paul Lefebvre, the former Liberal MP in Sudbury, is running to be mayor of Greater Sudbury in the October municipal election, CTV News has learned.
-
Border issues force cancellation of Sudbury monster truck event
This weekend's monster truck show, scheduled to be held at Sudbury Arena, has been cancelled, the show's promoters announced Thursday.
-
Sudbury police wrap up disturbing child porn investigation, four charged
A fourth man has been charged in connection with an online child sexual abuse material investigation spanning 13 months involving another man who has also been charged with bestiality, Sudbury police say.
Windsor
-
54 hospitalizations, 39 new high-risk COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 39 new high-risk COVID-19 cases, 54 hospitalizations and no additional deaths on Thursday.
-
'Significant milestone': Canada's blood ban will soon be eradicated
A policy change years in the making, on Thursday Health Canada approved Canadian Blood Services' submission to eliminate the three-month donor deferral period for gay and bisexual men as well as some other folks in the LGBTQ2S+ community.
-
Feedback wanted on proposed Sandpoint Beach changes
The City of Windsor is looking for feedback on proposed upgrades and relocation of Sandpoint Beach.
Calgary
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Calgary mayor's former chief of staff receives $104K payout after 3 months on job
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek's former chief of staff received a six-figure payout after his employment was suddenly terminated less than 100 days after he was hired, CTV News has learned.
-
'Significant milestone': Canada's blood ban will soon be eradicated
A policy change years in the making, on Thursday Health Canada approved Canadian Blood Services' submission to eliminate the three-month donor deferral period for gay and bisexual men as well as some other folks in the LGBTQ2S+ community.
-
'A generational investment': $1.2M donation from AltaLink helping STARS reach fundraising goal
Officials behind STARS Air Ambulance's Keep the Fight in Flight campaign had more than a million reasons to smile this week.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon's Midtown Plaza could be home to downtown grocery store
A Vancouver-based developer has approached the City of Saskatoon with a proposal to open a full-service grocery store with a restaurant and take-out at the Midtown Plaza.
-
Saskatoon's former Continental Hotel condemned over safety concerns: fire department
One of Saskatoon's oldest buildings has a date with the wrecking ball.
-
Sask. RCMP seek man charged in connection to 2020 raid that left Mountie injured
Police are searching for a man charged in connection to a 2020 raid on a rural property north of Biggar that left an RCMP officer injured.
Edmonton
-
Oilers announce tailgates, watch parties for Stanley Cup Playoffs
The Stanley Cup Playoffs start next week and Edmonton Oilers fans will have plenty of options to watch their favourite team together.
-
City of Edmonton golf courses opening this week
Rundle Golf Course is open now, and Victoria and Riverside are scheduled to open on Friday.
-
'Significant milestone': Canada's blood ban will soon be eradicated
A policy change years in the making, on Thursday Health Canada approved Canadian Blood Services' submission to eliminate the three-month donor deferral period for gay and bisexual men as well as some other folks in the LGBTQ2S+ community.
Vancouver
-
Tax hike: Vancouver homeowners who don't live in or rent their properties will have to pay more
It will soon cost more to be the owner of an empty residential property in Vancouver, as a motion for another tax hike is approved.
-
Fatal police-involved shooting under investigation in East Vancouver
A fatal police-involved shooting is under investigation in East Vancouver.
-
Vancouver was ranked the top city in the Americas for retirement. Here's why.
Vancouver is one of the best places in the world for retirees, a just-released study suggests.