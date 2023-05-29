Barrie woman arrested for driving while impaired nearly 3x over legal limit

Police arrested a woman accused of driving on Barrie streets while impaired by nearly three times the legal limit over the weekend.

Police say they received a call from a witness following a suspected impaired driver early Sunday evening, who provided a complete description of the vehicle and the driver.

They say the witness followed the accused from the downtown area to a residence in the city's northeast end.

Officers arrived at the residence and arrested the accused.

The 33-year-old woman is charged with impaired-related offences, as well as two other offences under the Highway Traffic Act.

As a result of the charges, the driver's licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.