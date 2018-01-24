

CTV Barrie





A Barrie woman has been charged for allegedly trafficking fentanyl.

Officers were called to an apartment on Dunlop Street on Monday for a report of seven unwanted people gathering.

Police determined that one of the women had a court order not to be in contact with two of the other people in the apartment.

Barrie police also allege that the 25 year old had hidden more than 30 grams of fentanyl and concealed $5,700 in cash.

The accused has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a schedule one substance.

She remains in police custody.