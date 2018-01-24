Featured
Barrie woman arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl
Barrie police arrested a woman at this apartment building on Dunlop Street in Barrie, Ont. The apartment can be seen on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018.
Published Wednesday, January 24, 2018 1:22PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 24, 2018 1:34PM EST
A Barrie woman has been charged for allegedly trafficking fentanyl.
Officers were called to an apartment on Dunlop Street on Monday for a report of seven unwanted people gathering.
Police determined that one of the women had a court order not to be in contact with two of the other people in the apartment.
Barrie police also allege that the 25 year old had hidden more than 30 grams of fentanyl and concealed $5,700 in cash.
The accused has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a schedule one substance.
She remains in police custody.