Barrie woman allegedly clocked driving 66km/h over the speed limit
Published Friday, January 3, 2020 1:45PM EST
A Barrie woman's car is towed away after she was allegedly clocked speeding in Innisfil on Thurs., Jan. 2, 2020. (South Simcoe Police/Twitter)
BARRIE -- A Barrie woman faces stunt driving charges after police say she was clocked driving more than 66 kilometres over the posted speed limit through Innisfil.
South Simcoe Police say the woman was travelling 146km/h in an 80km/h zone on County Road 4 on Thursday evening.
Along with the charges, she had her licence suspended, and her vehicle was towed away for seven days.