Barrie woman accused of drunk driving nearly hits officer directing traffic, police say

A Barrie woman accused of driving intoxicated with an open bottle of alcohol faces multiple charges after police say she nearly hit a police officer directing traffic at an Innisfil intersection.

Police say the woman's vehicle approached the intersection of Innisfil Beach Road and 5th Sideroad early Monday afternoon at a "high rate of speed."

"An officer who attempted to direct the vehicle narrowly missed being struck," South Simcoe Police stated in a release on the incident.

Officers were able to pull the vehicle over and charge the driver with:

Dangerous driving;

Operation while impaired - excess blood alcohol;

Flight from peace officer;

Failing to have an insurance card;

Driving a motor vehicle without a validated permit;

Disobeying an officer directing traffic; and

Driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor readily available.

Her driver's licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

"Do not allow a friend, family member or loved one to get behind the wheel of a vehicle when impaired," police stated in the release.

They also urge anyone who suspects a driver to be impaired to call 911 to "help prevent tragedies."