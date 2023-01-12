Barrie woman accused of driving impaired after crashing into waterfront light post

A Barrie woman accused of drunk driving has been charged after crashing into a traffic light post near the city's waterfront.

Police say officers responded to a call about a single-vehicle collision just after midnight Thursday at the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Victoria Street.

They say a van travelling north on Lakeshore struck the post and came to rest on top of a concrete median roughly 50 metres away.

Police arrested the 36-year-old driver, who was not injured.

She faces impaired driving charges.

The accused was released from police custody. She is scheduled to appear in court to answer to the charges later this month.

City of Barrie staff has since made temporary repairs to the downed traffic light post.