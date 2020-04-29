BARRIE -- A young Barrie woman has been charged with drinking and driving in Wasaga Beach.

An officer with the Huronia West OPP detachment arrested the 19-year-old woman after receiving a call about a suspected impaired driver in Beach Area 1 on Tuesday around the dinner hour.

The accused has been charged with impaired driving and having an open bottle of liquor in the vehicle.

She is scheduled to appear in court next month to answer to the charges.