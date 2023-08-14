Barrie west-end street to be closed in September

A full road closure of one of Barrie's southwest streets is expected to begin next month.

A portion of Montserrand Street between Veteran's Drive and Aikens Cres. will be tentatively closed by contractor Rumball Excavation & Haulage from Sept. 11 to Sept. 22.

The closure is required to perform works related to constructing a residential multiple dwelling.

Access for residents and businesses within the closure will be maintained, and emergency services will have access to respond within the closure but not be able to travel through it.

The suggested detour route is taking Veteran's Drive to Essa Road to Beacon Road to Montserrand Street.