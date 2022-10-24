Barrie voters head to the virtual polls

Barrie goes to the virtual polls today.

While the physical polls may have morphed into your laptop or phone, the 2022 Municipal Election for the offices of mayor, city councillor and school board trustee may go down as the easiest election to vote in ever.

Electors on the voters' list should have received a voter information letter in the mail.

Each voter information letter contains an individual Personal Identification Number (PIN) and instructions for voting either online or by phone in Barrie's election.

If you require assistance, please call 705-728-VOTE (8683), email Be.Counted@barrie.ca, or visit a Voting Assistance Centre (see below)

Candidates and members of their team cannot assist a voter in the voting process, and residents are advised not to share their PIN with anyone.

If you do not have a voter PIN or require assistance voting, visit one of the following Voting Assistance Centres open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.:

Voting Assistance Centres Parkview Centre for Seniors 189 Blake Street City Hall 70 Collier Stre East Bayfield Community Centre 80 Livingstone Street East Dorian Parker Community Centre 227 Sunnidale Road Lampman Lane Community Centre 59 Lampman Lane Covenant Christian Reformed Church 101 Ardagh Road Peggy Hill Team Community Centre 171 Mapleton Ave. Allandale Recreation Centre 190 Bayview Avenue Painswick Branch - Barrie Public Library 48 Dean Avenue Surface Water Treatment Plant 20 Royal Parkside Drive

As there are no individual polls, unofficial results will become available at approximately 9:30 p.m. at results.barrie.ca and on Barrie's social media channels (@cityofbarrie on Facebook and Twitter).

Once certified by the City Clerk, official results will be made available later in the week.

For more information about the 2022 Municipal Election, visit www.barrie.ca/Election