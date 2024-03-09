Barrie volleyball player named player of the match, leads Brock to Quigley Cup

Two university volleyball players from our region competed in the OUA Quigley Cup Championship Friday night in St. Catherines.

Daryan Chadwick, a left-side hitter from Barrie, celebrated International Women's Day with a championship victory and one of her best performances of the season.

Chadwick was named the Player of the Match after leading the Brock Badgers to a 3-1 win over the McMaster Marauders, marking Brock's third consecutive Quigley Cup title.

She accomplished the feat against fellow Barrie local Maddy Lutes, an outside hitter for the Marauders.