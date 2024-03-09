BARRIE
    • Barrie volleyball player named player of the match, leads Brock to Quigley Cup

    Brock Badgers celebrate third consecutive Quigley Cup in St. Catharines, Ont., on Fri., March 9, 2024 (Source: Brock University Athletics) Brock Badgers celebrate third consecutive Quigley Cup in St. Catharines, Ont., on Fri., March 9, 2024 (Source: Brock University Athletics)
    Two university volleyball players from our region competed in the OUA Quigley Cup Championship Friday night in St. Catherines.

    Daryan Chadwick, a left-side hitter from Barrie, celebrated International Women's Day with a championship victory and one of her best performances of the season.

    Chadwick was named the Player of the Match after leading the Brock Badgers to a 3-1 win over the McMaster Marauders, marking Brock's third consecutive Quigley Cup title.

    She accomplished the feat against fellow Barrie local Maddy Lutes, an outside hitter for the Marauders. 

