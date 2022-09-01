Barrie vigil at city hall for those lost to drug overdoses

Two community groups joined forces this evening to honour those lost to overdoses.

Organizers from Ryan's Hope and Moms Stop the Harm Simcoe County held a vigil outside city hall to mark National Overdose Awareness Day.

The annual events honours those lost to toxic drugs while offering support to those struggling with substance abuse in the community.

"It's important because we are losing 21 Canadians a day, and we need to be aware of the gravity of the situation and we need to start having conversations and demanding action," said Christine Nayler, organizer and founder of Ryan's Hope.

"If we were losing 21 Canadians a day to any other issue, there would be action," she said.

A moment of silence was also held, followed by speeches from local community members.