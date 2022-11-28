Barrie Ukrainian community to honour those killed in Holodomor

Barrie's Ukrainian community is remembering the millions lost to starvation in 1932 and 1933 during Joseph Stalin's Soviet regime.

The group is hosting a ceremony at Barrie City Hall from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday to commemorate Holodomor Memorial Day.

All residents are invited to stand together with Ukrainians.

"This is important to remember for the future so we do not repeat this mistake. It's for democracy. It's to remember history," said organizer Ksenia Yakusha.

However, Yakusha acknowledges it's happening again as Russia continues to invade Ukraine.

"It's a hard day for our community. Many of our relatives are in Ukraine, and some are without electricity, water and internet," Yakusha said. "They can't prepare food and get warmth in their house. Again, people are starving and need food."

Despite the hardships within the Ukrainian community, Yakusha said she has been encouraged by the people of Barrie.

"We appreciate people who support us in Barrie. We are thankful for Mayor Alex Nuttall and his support and to all the Canadian people ready to help us," Yakusha said.

The Holodomor is recognized as an act of genocide by the Canadian government.