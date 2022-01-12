Barrie turns to places of worship with unique option to tackle affordable housing

The City of Barrie is turning to places of worship with a unique initiative to help create affordable housing options.

"We all know Barrie is facing a housing affordability crisis," said Mayor Jeff Lehman. "There are more and more people in our city who deserve a place to live and yet cannot find anywhere affordable.

This new initiative is just one way in which the city is committed to working with partners to bring more affordable housing to Barrie."

The city reached out to nearly 50 places of worship with hopes that 10 will be interested and qualify for what it calls a housing feasibility study.

Each study is worth roughly $20,000 and would provide a vision for what building affordable housing on each property would look like and outline the steps needed to turn it into a reality.

"Many of these sites would have the space to build affordable townhomes or small- or mid-sized apartments in conjunction with the existing permitted institutional use," said Michelle Banfield, Director of Development Services.

Applicants eligible for New Foundations must own or represent a property that is zoned 'institutional' or own or represent a place of worship zoned 'residential.'

The city plans to host a virtual open house on Jan. 26 to answer questions about the initiative and application process.

More information on the New Foundations program is available through the City of Barrie's website.