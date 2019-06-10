

CTV Barrie





Barrie Transit is ready to roll out a new service to get its riders moving faster, more often, and on time.

Changes are on the way to the Georgian Express service, also known as Route 100.

“We’re going to be making route adjustments in the southeast end of the city, and we’re going to be adding more service on the existing express route,” explains Jason Zimmerman, Barrie Transit Supervisor.

Currently, only one bus works the route from Bayfield Street at Collier Street. It turns around at Bayfield and Kozlov Street, going back the way it came.

The expansion will mean four buses, two in each direction to connect the full loop, running every 22 minutes. The route will even run on weekends. “We found that demand is high enough that we wanted to extend it,” said Barrie Transit Operations Planner, Mike McConnell.

The express route was introduced nine months ago, and in 2018, Barrie Transit had a 36 percent increase in ridership.

The proposed changes are expected to come into effect in August.