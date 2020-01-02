BARRIE -- Residents in Angus who rely on public transit have been left at the curb after the cancellation of the bus service.

After six years of service in Angus, Barrie Transit hit the brakes. The bus service provided six in-town stops on its daily route back to Barrie, but that contract ended on Tuesday and won't be renewed, leaving riders in Angus scrambling.

The County's Linx bus is now the only option for those travelling between Barrie and Angus, but it doesn't make any stops in town.

"It is disappointing that we don't have an internal route." Essa Township Mayor Sandy MacDonald said council tried to get a new service in place, but so far, it has come up short. Still, the mayor said they aren't giving up, stating that township staff and councillors are looking into every option possible, including a possible taxi option.

"It was a lifeline to some people," said one Angus resident. "I would welcome it back."