BARRIE -- The Barrie Police Service is appealing to the public for help after a hit-and-run involving a transit bus.

Police say the incident happened on Jan. 28th just after 12:30 p.m.

OPP responded to the scene along Anne and Brock Street after a City of Barrie transit bus had reportedly been struck by a pick-up truck that left the scene.

The pick-up truck is described as grey with damage to the passenger side mirror and possibly the surrounding area.

Police say the truck bed area is open and contains a uniquely angled aluminum mid-size toolbox that appears to have two handles, one on each side and a nameplate in the centre that may read 'Kobalt' in blue lettering.

Anyone with information on this fail to remain is asked to contact Constable Mellish of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2634 or by email at mmellish@barriepolice.ca .