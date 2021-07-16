BARRIE, ONT. -- The City of Barrie and Barrie police ask people to stop bringing donations to the neighbourhood hit by a tornado on Thursday.

Both organizations are thanking people for the donations gathered but said they are unable to accept any more after an outpouring of support from the community.

Shortly after the tornado struck the Prince William Way neighbourhood, people started bringing food, water and other household goods to a command post set up at Saint Gabriel the Archangel Catholic School.

The school has been instrumental in supporting the neighbourhood and has been storing the donated items.

Anyone needing assistance or donations can email the city.

The Salvation Army is stepping in to assist with donation management.

Executive Director The Salvation Army Barrie Bayside Mission Centre Major Stephanie Watkinson says they will be looking at distributing the items in the coming days.

Major Watkinson says no more physical donations will be accepted at the school. More messaging could come from the Salvation Army if they find there are specific donations needed.

Monetary donations marked tornado relief can be made at the Salvation Army's 16 Bayfield Street Barrie location or on its website.

Online financial donations can also be made to the Red Cross or by calling 1-800-418-1111.

Additionally, the City of Barrie created a Tornado Recovery page on its website that will be updated regularly with information and links.