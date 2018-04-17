

CTV Barrie





The City of Barrie has doubled the budget to repair one of its bumpiest roads.

Councillors gave final approval to increase the Bayfield Street rehabilitation budget by $960,000 on Monday night. The increase brings the project’s total budget to $1.86 million.

Anyone who has travelled along Bayfield this winter probably experienced a bumpy ride. The city says it’s because the concrete white topping has deteriorated over the last couple of months.

That’s why the request was made for additional money. The city wants to replace the concrete with a thicker highway-grade asphalt mix.

Another big cost is the city’s plan to do construction at night. They believe this will minimize any traffic problems that might come up through the day.

They want to have one lane of traffic open in both directions between Cundles Road and Coulter Street while construction happens.

The city hasn’t earmarked an exact start date for construction, but it could start as early as May.