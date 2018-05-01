The City of Barrie is taking steps to slow down traffic on dozens of side streets.

The posted speed limit on Kozlov Street is 50 km/h, but people who live here say speeding is a big problem.

"I’ve been nearly hit twice now. People are in too much of a hurry whether it's to get the kids to school or a shortcut out to Bayfield," says Marnie Archibald.

Kozlov will soon have temporary speed bumps installed to get drivers to slow down. It's one of 57 streets where traffic calming measures will be in place.

"This year we are at 10 more crossings across the city. Our original studies have shown a drop of 10km/h,” says Steve Rose, a city spokesperson.

The city began the program in 2011. Every year the list of roads grows as residents voice concerns. The targets are near schools, parks and community centres.

Bud York lives in the south end and says speed bumps have been needed for a while.

"All during the day, all during the night they speed along there at 60, 70 km/h. It's unbelievable,” he says.

The program is costing the city about $88,000 this year. In addition to the speed bumps, there will be radar speed boards and collapsible "bollard islands" in the middle of roads.

Ferris Lane is one busy stretch where you'll see them.

"The vehicles tend to avoid the bollards and go right over the speed cushions and we're still getting the desired effect," Rose says.

The city will start installing the speed cushions over the next couple of weeks.