Barrie to host provincial hockey championship for 'up-and-coming superstars'

Some up-and-coming hockey stars will spend the weekend in Barrie, vying to come out as provincial champions.

Barrie will host the Ontario Hockey Federation (OHF) Championships on April 21 and 22. Players from U-13 AA teams in leagues across Ontario will be battling to win the All-Ontario championships.

"It's exciting. It's been very time-consuming putting the tournament together, but it's exciting at the fact that we get to showcase our city as well as showcase our team," says Steve Fontaine, the president of the Barrie Minor Hockey Association.

The five teams playing this weekend are:

Northern Ontario Hockey Association- Nickle City Sons

Alliance- Stratford Warriors

GTHL- Mississauga Rattlers

OMHA- Tecumseh Eagles

OMHA- Barrie Colts

"All these teams competing have won the OMHA championship within their region, which allowed them to qualify for this tournament," says Fontaine. "We're excited because our own Barrie team also won the OMHA championship, so as well, they are coming in as a champion, but we're also hosting this event."

About 90 players will be taking part. The puck drop for the first game is at 10 a.m. Friday at the Allandale Recreation Centre.

The event is open to the public. Single tickets are $12, while a weekend pass is $30.