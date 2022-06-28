Barrie to honour its own Million Dollar Man

The man who spent years collecting cash for charity is getting a little green space of his own.

After more than 40 years of raising more than $1 million for the annual Terry Fox Run, the City of Barrie is honouring Will Dwyer.

Although Dwyer died May 8 at the age of 96, Barrie city council is ensuring his memory lives on by naming a park after him.

"This is a way that we as a city can recognize and honour Will's legacy," said Ward 7 Counc. Gary Harvey on June 27 before the council meeting.

Dwyer's son Robert said he was very honoured council was considering naming a park after his father.

"It's a great feeling. It sends shivers down your spine. I wish that would have happened while Dad was alive," Robert said.

He said his family is already preparing several events to celebrate and raise money for the Terry Fox Run on Sept. 18.