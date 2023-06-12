Barrie to evaluate road conditions using high-tech sensors to prioritize necessary repairs

Road conditions across the City of Barrie will be assessed this summer for defects, including potholes, bumps and cracking.

The City teamed up with Montreal-based company StreetScan to evaluate the roads and determine those requiring maintenance.

The StreetScan vehicle uses sensors that measure the health of each street within the regular traffic flow.

The City says the data helps to identify where repairs are needed and "ensure that streets are kept in the best condition."

The City prioritizes road work based on specific criteria, including "traffic volumes, road classification, where the road is in its lifecycle, the value for money that the work could provide and needs of subsurface infrastructure."

While data collection is expected to take roughly one month, weather permitting, the results won't be available until late 2023 or early 2024.

Complete information on the Pavement Condition Assessment is available on the City of Barrie's website.