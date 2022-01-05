Barrie teen faces several charges after signed Team Canada jersey theft

Police arrested a Barrie man accused of stealing a signed Sidney Crosby jersey from a York Region residence over the weekend.

The red and white Team Canada jersey was allegedly taken from a King City home, along with a few other items, including a cell phone.

Police say they were able to track the phone to a Barrie residence.

They charged an 18-year-old Barrie man with breaking and entering, possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000, possessing property obtained by crime under $5,000, and possession of cocaine.

Police say the jersey has yet to be found. They ask anyone with information to contact investigators via email.