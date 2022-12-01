Barrie teen delivering cheer to Ukrainian refugee children

A Barrie teenager wants to help deliver Christmas cheer to Ukrainian refugee children living in Poland.

Oscar Oliver has collected about 1,400 backpacks over the past eight months, which he plans to bring to Poland.

The backpacks are full of school supplies, educational items, toys and candy, among other things. He hopes the gifts can offer hope to these children during these trying times.

Oliver is an Ontario figure skate champion who wants to champion friendship and hopes, with some Christmas magic, to collect 2022 backpacks before leaving.

"I'm hoping that if I raise 2022 backpacks, it will become magical for the kids so that they can one day get home and put this whole war behind them," Oliver said. I'm fortunate and want them to be lucky like me."

Not only is he an inspiration to those overseas, but here back at home.

"He's quite an amazing young man. He's just one of those kids that is always positive, always up; if a kid is having a bad day, he's the first one to pat them on the back and say it's going to be ok," said Janice Morgan, a long-time friend.

Oliver had already spent a week over Easter of this year driving through Poland with his mother, delivering backpacks to children.