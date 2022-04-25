Barrie teen charged in child pornography investigation

A Barrie teen faces charges in connection with a lengthy child pornography investigation.

In October 2021, police say members of the Internet Child Exploitation Unit initiated an investigation after receiving information about an unknown individual using Facebook to distribute child pornography.

Police say on March 30, the unit executed a search warrant at a house in north Barrie and seized several computer devices allegedly belonging to the suspect.

On Monday, police say they arrested a 17-year-old boy. He is charged with accessing and possessing child pornography.

He was held pending a bail hearing.