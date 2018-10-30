A community vigil was held in Barrie on Tuesday evening in solidarity with a Pittsburgh vigil to honour the victims of a synagogue shooting over the weekend.

A billboard at the AM Shalom Congregation reads, ‘Torah begins and ends with acts of love and kindness,’ and is visible to every motorist who passes.

This past Saturday 11 people were killed and six more injured by a gunman during services at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia.

In Barrie, the AM Shalom Congregation invited people of all religions to join them at the multi-faith vigil for those victims.

“The message, really, is that community, and coming together, and kindness can trump darkness,” said Gerald Levine, a long-standing congregation member.

Candles will be lit on Saturday in honour of each of the 11 people who were murdered, and their names will be read out loud, one by one.

“It’s just important for the whole community to come together,” said Jodie Shron, AM Shalom Congregation. “You grieve together, and you heal together.”

Barrie’s city hall also has a book of condolences in the rotunda for people to sign before it is sent to Pittsburgh.