Barrie summer-long downtown road closures impact business

Over the next six weeks, the intersection of Collier Street and Poyntz Street will be closed.

It’s part of the $7.4 million Poyntz Street Reconstruction Project that the City of Barrie began back in April.

For Kelly Entwistle, it’s the reason she sold her small business two weeks ago – after she noticed a drop in sales from all the construction outside her front door.

It’s a business she ran out of her house for the past five years.

"I know it has to be done, but there is a price to pay," Entwistle said. “Customers didn’t want to come in. I even accommodated online ordering and curbside after hours, but it just wasn’t working."

The project spans four blocks from Dunlop Street to Berczy Street and a portion of Codrington Street.

It focuses on replacing aging infrastructure, including a transmission watermain.

"This is the first phase of a number of projects in this specific area in the next few years. We have streets beside us that are going to continue with construction as well," said Jeff Henry, City of Barrie project manager.

With most of the project set to wrap up by the fall, it’s a big undertaking as the city says it’s trying to minimize disruptions to businesses and residents the best it can.

"The contractor is doing well with phasing the work to try and minimize the duration of work with disruption to the residents. We are optimistic we can continue working to get the project completed later this year," Henry said.

But Entwistle said the only silver lining is that her former business hasn’t gone far.

"The store lives on with Touch of Colour on Bayview, so my customers at least have a place to go and continue buying fusion mineral paint," Entwistle said.

For those who get on the bus at the corner of Poyntz Street and Collier Street, the stop will also be closed for the next six weeks meaning bus goers will have to make their way up to Mulcaster Street.