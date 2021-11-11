Barrie students commemorate Remembrance Day with unique art project

BARRIE, ONT. -

Staff and students at a Barrie high school have taken on a number of art projects to commemorate Remembrance Day.

Created by two classes, a memorial was erected on Monday in honour of National Aboriginal Veterans Day.

Hundreds of kiln-fired poppies decorate the front lawn of Barrie North Collegiate.

Visual arts students and staff in the high school were hard at work over the past week crafting the poppies, painting them and attaching them to wire stems.

On Remembrance Day, students planted the poppies in front of the school to honour those who sacrificed their lives for freedom.

The project was inspired by Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red, where 888,246 poppies were installed at the Tower of London in 2014.

The proceeds from each poppy sold at Barrie North will go towards Royal Canadian Legions. The art department is also planning to keep several poppies as part of a mural within the high school.