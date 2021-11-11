Barrie students commemorate Remembrance Day with unique art project

Kiln-fired poppies crafted by students at Barrie North Collegiate in Barrie, Ont., decorate the front lawn of the high school on Thursday, November 11, 2021 (Simcoe County District School Board/Supplied) Kiln-fired poppies crafted by students at Barrie North Collegiate in Barrie, Ont., decorate the front lawn of the high school on Thursday, November 11, 2021 (Simcoe County District School Board/Supplied)

Barrie Top Stories