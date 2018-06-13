

The cost of a one bedroom apartment in Barrie is actually down this month, but the city remains one of the most expensive places in Canada to rent.

According to a new report by PadMapper.com, the cost of a one bedroom apartment dropped 3.6 per cent in June to $1,330. However, the cost of a two bedroom apartment rose 4.7 per cent to $1,570.

For the third straight month, the report named Barrie the fourth most expensive Canadian city to rent in. Vancouver was first on the list, followed by Toronto and Burnaby, B.C.

PadMapper examines rent prices across Canada’s 26 largest cities.