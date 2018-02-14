Featured
Barrie still has fifth most expensive rent in Canada: report
Published Wednesday, February 14, 2018 3:34PM EST
The price of a two bedroom apartment in Barrie has jumped more than 15 per cent since last year, according to a new report.
PadMapper.com says the cost of a two bedroom apartment is being listed on average at $1,560 this month. The report shows that to be an increase of 15.6 per cent from February 2017.
The average price of a one bedroom apartment this month is listed at $1,270.
According to the report, Barrie has the fifth most expensive rental units across Canada’s 26 largest cities.
Toronto topped the list, followed by Vancouver, Burnaby, B.C., and Montreal.