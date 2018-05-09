

Beatrice Vaisman, CTV Barrie





Ontario’s spring election campaign is officially underway, and Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte is shaping up to be a riding to watch.

Dan Janseen spent part of the day painting his new campaign office orange, something he also hopes to do in the riding for the NDP.

"I got involved with the NDP because I think its platform does provide for a successful future and a future that will lift people up," he says.

The airport baggage handler was inspired to take his first crack at political office after becoming involved with his union.

Orillia lawyer Doug Downey is hoping to secure the riding for the Progressive Conservatives. Downey was appointed as the candidate by PC Leader Doug Ford.

"It's hydro, it's debt, it's a whole variety of issues. People are tired of the direction that we've been going, and they just want change," Downey says.

Liberal candidate Jeff Kerk will have the tough task of defending the government's record. He says it's his passion for people and the environment that he'll be selling.

"There’s been a lot going on in the political scene in this area and I think the Liberal Party's progressive, inclusive, and compassionate plans are what the people of this riding want," he says.

Barrie native Keenan Aylwin wants to become the first Green Party MPP in Ontario history.

"I will be your strong voice at Queen's Park. We've lost our way, and I want to make sure politics can really address some of the issues that we face."

Libertarian Mark Mitchell, and None of the Above candidate Darren Roskam are also running in Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte.

The election takes place on June 7.