Opportunity is knocking in one of Barrie’s two riding as voters head to the polls to elect a new and inexperienced MPP.

Just a few months ago, the riding of Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte was destined to go blue. Then Progressive Conservative leader Patrick Brown was poised to capture the riding on his way towards what many were expecting to be a majority government.

But that all changed when Brown resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct. Doug Ford took over for Brown as leader of the party, and in a controversial move, appointed Doug Downey as the PC candidate in Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte.

Many local Tories expressed concern over the party’s decision to parachute a candidate into the riding instead of holding an open nomination. Four local PC executives also resigned following the decision.

The Liberals have held onto Barrie over the last four years after Ann Hoggarth snuck in a victory. But with the riding being split, Hoggarth decided to seek re-election in Barrie-Innisfil.

Political newcomer Jeff Kerk is now hoping to keep the riding red for the Liberals.

The NDP are seemingly neck-and-neck with PCs. Long-time Barrie resident and active union member Dan Janssen is hoping to bring the riding under control of the New Democrats.

Keenan Aylwin is looking to upset the other parties by winning the riding for the Green Party.

Independent Ram Faerber, Libertarian Mark Mitchell, and None of the Above Direct Democracy Party Darren Roskam are also vying for votes in the riding.