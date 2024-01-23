Barrie Sports Hall of Fame fighting for its future

At the same time that Barrie city councillors remain primarily focused on the city's future, there's an ongoing battle to preserve its past.

On Tuesday night, the Barrie Sports Hall of Fame chairperson spoke to councillors on the City's Heritage Barrie Committee. With space quickly running out at its current home at the Allandale Recreation Centre, Tom Ewles has been on a mission in recent months to get the word out a new headquarters will be needed in the coming years.

"It's our history, it's our culture, it's part of what our fabric," Ewles said to CTV News ahead of his presentation. "Not only of the past where we can honour these people that brought history or were history in the community, we can celebrate the present, you know, those present athletes that are out there!"

In recent months, Ewles has embarked on what he's calling an awareness campaign. While working to spread the word about the club and what it offers, he's also visited approximately 20 halls of fame from other municipalities to see how they operate and if any ideas could be applied to Barrie's Sports Hall of Fame.

Ewles says he's learned that many other halls face the same predicaments as Barrie's, including a severe lack of space and an aging board that could use new members.

"We need those new energetic people, coaches, people with just initiative," said Ewles. "We're trying to reach out to all this area with Georgian College, Tourism Barrie, the city, and the business community to build a diverse community and a diverse sport."

While it is currently based at the Allandale Recreation Centre, Ewles says he's looking for both short-term and long-term solutions. Ideally, he'd love for the hall to be incorporated into the planning of a new recreation centre in the south end, but he says the Hall of Fame could be split up across various city-owned facilities.

"We've got 100,000 coming into this community over the next 25 years that will have no understanding of the history in Barrie, who these people were, and we have the opportunity to bring that forward," Ewles said. "It's necessary to bring it forward and share it with the other culture organizations, arts, music, festivals, we're all part of the fabric.

Ewles is also hoping to unlock new sponsorship opportunities.

"We can provide an avenue where new businesses or corporations can get engaged with us," Ewles said.

"We don't have a tangible service that we're selling, but what we do have is that community culture, the fabric of us. If you go to Allandale and you look at those paintings, there's over $100,000 worth of dollar value of paintings done by artists in our community."