Barrie skating champion is off to Poland to help Ukrainian refugee kids

A 12-year-old Barrie student and current Ontario pre-novice figure skating champion in singles and pairs is heading to Poland to lend a hand to Ukrainian refugee children.

Oscar Oliver recently launched his "Buy a Backpack" campaign. With a $50 donation, Oliver can buy a new backpack filled with school and educational supplies, toys, candy, toiletries, cosmetics and other gifts.

Each backpack is personalized with an inspirational card in the child's name, town, and country. A message of love, peace and hope to the child and their family is included in the backpack.

Oliver is delivering the backpacks through refugee contact centres across Poland.

"For many years, Oscar has helped to brighten the lives of sick kids in Poland by taking them toys and gifts and spending time together in their homes," said Kamila Rybicka, Oliver's mom, in a press release issued Tuesday.

Oliver, a dual Canadian and Polish citizen, is hopeful he can provide at least 200 backpacks.

"Now the crisis in Ukraine has brought hundreds of thousands of refugee children to Poland, who are now homeless and scared. Many of the children have chronic illnesses and disabilities," Rybicka said.

"They are without their fathers or uncles who stayed behind to defend their country. Oscar understands what is happening, and he wants to help and show his support for the kids."

In 2014, Oliver's parents were awarded the Canadian Governor General's Medallion for their charity work and "strengthening relations between Poland and Canada."

His older sister Olivia, the current Polish national junior ice dance champion, has helped hundreds of less-fortunate children in Poland with her "Skating for Young Heroes" initiative.

"Our family lives by the motto 'kids for kids.' There is no better way to live your life, than to help others in need," Rybicka said. "And, that is what Oscar is doing."

The Children's Foundation in Poland, Fundacja Dziecięca Fantazja, is purchasing Oliver's backpacks and the contents for inside on his behalf.

Oliver is spending a week after Easter driving through Poland with his mother, delivering them to children.

Donations for "Buy a Backpack" can be made by e-transfer or credit card on Oliver's donation page on the foundation's website.

