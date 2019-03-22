

CTV Barrie





Dylan Brown will soon be a free man after having served time at the super-jail in Penetanguishene.

Just weeks after pleading guilty to shooting a 28-year-old man outside a bar in Barrie’s downtown, Brown learned he would only serve another 70 days behind bars. He's been in jail since the summer of 2017.

“Although a lot of people might see this as a lenient sentence, anyone who is familiar with all the facts of the case would agree, I believe, that this is the appropriate result,” said his lawyer, Chris Morris.

The 25-year-old admitted to pulling the trigger of a nine-millimetre handgun in the early morning hours on August 13, 2017, and seriously injuring the man who the judge described as a member of an ‘outlaw motorcycle club.’

Brown had been at the bar that night when his friend got into an altercation with the victim, who the judge called the aggressor.

Brown left the bar to get his friend’s vehicle so they could go, and it was soon after that the shooting happened.

“From inside the car, Mr. Brown heard someone yell words to the effect of ‘there he is!’ He believed he had been mistaken as (his friend) by the aggressors,” the court heard.

Brown said he feared for his life, believing one of the victim’s friends was reaching for a gun. That’s when Brown pulled the trigger.

"I appreciate that the firearm did not belong to him. However, it is clear that he knew it was in the car, knew it was loaded, and he was prepared to use it to open fire on another person," said the judge.

In addition to his jail time, Brown will be on probation for three years.

He has been ordered to have no contact with the victim and will undergo any counselling ordered by his probation officer.