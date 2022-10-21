Barrie Seniors' Wish looks ahead to Christmas

For 11 years, Patricia Imrie has helped seniors have a happier Christmas.

As a long-time member of Seniors' Wish, Imrie has been through the halcyon days of sponsors buying gifts for entire long-term care facilities to the emptiness of ability during COVID-19.

Now she's seeing a glimmer of hope for seniors during the Seniors' Wish Christmas campaign.

"I think we have to keep giving them the respect and the love they deserve," Imrie said.

"This is like the hospitality of the old days."

Having grown from 150 senior "customers" to 2,500 – with a reliable income from OLG's Charitable Bingo initiative – the group now helps more people on a smaller scale.

"Now we're not giving to everybody in the seniors' home – maybe a body lotion – but we're getting to those seniors who are forgotten – those who don't have a sister, husband or brother anymore," said Imrie.

They've bought bird feeders for local long-term care facilities and wind chimes for others.

And volunteers are coming back to deliver and help out, she said.

With its Christmas Stocking program currently underway, Seniors Wish is gathering donations and volunteers online or by calling 705-481-7593.