BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie's Salvation Army is aiming to raise $600,000 through its annual kettle campaign. The charity calls the goal, which is $25,000 higher than last year's target, 'aggressive'.

In the midst of the pandemic, the Salvation Army says it is facing a spike in demand for its supports not seen since the Second World War.

Nationwide, the Salvation Army reports a 19 percent increase in people asking for help because of delayed wages.

Barrie's Bayside Mission says it has distributed 13,000 more meals this year than it did in 2019. The cost of those meals because they have to be packed into take-out containers.

Ten locations around Barrie will host volunteers with kettles starting in December. Most kettles are equipped to take donations with the tap of a debit or credit card. You can also give online or by mailing a cheque.

The traditional sit-down Hope in the City kick-off breakfast is cancelled this year because of the pandemic. Instead, Salvation Army will offer a $20 to-go breakfast for pickup from the Bayside Mission on Nov. 27.

"By having it here, we bring people downtown, but you can also see the mission you're supporting," says Captain Stephanie Wilkinson.

Wilkinson hopes to sell 100 tickets before orders close Nov 24.

Nationwide, the Salvation Army is aiming to raise $23-million though its kettle campaign.