Barrie Salvation Army kicks off Christmas campaign with drive-thru breakfast

BARRIE, ONT. -

The Salvation Army in Barrie is kicking off the holiday season with a drive-thru breakfast on Friday.

For the second year in a row, the Bayside Mission Salvation Army is raising money for its food and shelter program by offering a drive-thru breakfast.

The breakfast is scheduled to take place on November 19 and tickets are on sale at the Salvation Army’s 16 Bayfield Street location.

“In meals alone, in the first ten months of this year we've done 37,000 more meals than this time last year,” said Major Stephanie Watkinson the executive director of the Barrie Bayside Mission.

“Many of our community members that come to our meals are housed but that's all they can afford is to pay their rent.”

The Salvation Army’s goal is to raise $625,000 to support its programs.

Starting next week the Salvation Army kettles will begin popping up around the city where people can donate cash. Donations can also be made online.