Barrie's Youth Haven raises thousands for at-risk young adults

A Barrie organization was able to raise thousands of dollars to ensure youth in the community had a merry Christmas.

Through the community's generosity, Youth Haven's Boxes of Hope campaign was able to raise $57,000.

At-risk youth in the community were able to open presents and enjoy some treats on Christmas morning.

Members in the community were able to purchase a Box of Hope, where the donation pays for items like gift cards, hygiene products, bus tokens, winter gear and treats.

Youth Haven provides shelter, safety and services for vulnerable young adults across Barrie, Orillia and Simcoe County.